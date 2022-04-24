BJP-AGP sweeps Guwahati elections, AAP opens account

BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) swept the elections to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) by winning in 58 out of 60 wards on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) opened their account while Congress, the state’s second-biggest party, drew a blank.

BJP candidates won in 52 wards while AGP bagged six out of seven seats it contested. BJP had fielded candidates in 53 wards while Congress put up candidates in 55 wards.

AAP made its debut in Guwahati by winning in one out of 39 wards it contested while AJP also won one.

Also Read | 'Give Arvind Kejriwal a chance': AAP's appeal to Guwahati before GMC polls

“I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP and its allies a historic win in GMC elections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith in our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Narendra Modiji,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted after the results were announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed happiness over the victory.

Last month, BJP and its allies registered a similar victory in the elections conducted on the state’s municipal boards. AAP tasted its first electoral success in Assam by winning awards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia Municipal board elections in March. “We are thankful to the people for electing me in this strongly contested elections,” said Masuma Begum, who gave AAP its only success in GMC polls.

President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “People have given BJP the last chance. People thought if they vote for Congress, the BJP government in the state and at the Centre may not work for the city. Now let them fulfil the promise about giving drinking water to every household and solving the artificial floods problem.”

Elections to GMC were held after nine years and Congress had won the elections held in 2013. However, BJP and its allies came to power in the state in 2016 and again formed a government in 2021.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: