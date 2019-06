BJP lawmaker and Chairperson of Standing Committee on Labour and Member of General Purpose Committee, Dr Virendra Kumar Khatik, is to be the interim Lok Sabha Speaker.

Virendra Kumar was a member of the 15th & 16th Lok Sabha representing the Tikamgarh constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

He was also a member of the 11th, 12th, 13th & 14th Lok Sabha of India and represented the Sagar constituency of MP.

