BJP leader ends fast over unchecked liquor availability

BJP leader and former minister D K Aruna on Friday ended her two day fast here, demanding that the Telangana governmenttake steps towards enforcing prohibition.

Religious guru and BJP leader Swami Paripoornananda offered her lime juice to mark the conclusion of her fast.

Aruna demanded that the state government take steps towards prohibition. StateBJP president K Laxman, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao and Aruna, who spoke during the fast, alleged that unchecked availability of liquor has led to a rise in crimes in the state, especially against women.

Laxman had hit out at the TRS government for allegedly treating liquor as a source of income.