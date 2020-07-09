'Wasim's death will be avenged by killing terrorists'

BJP leader's killing will be avenged by eliminating terrorists: J&K BJP chief

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 09 2020, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 07:41 ist
BJP State President Ravinder Raina. Credits: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina Wednesday said the killings of BJP leader Wasim Bari and his family members will be avenged by smoking out terrorists from their hideouts and eliminating them.

He left for Kashmir to meet Bari’s family and be with them in this hour of grief.

Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists on Wednesday night at Musliambad in Bandipora district of north Kashmir, police said.

Top central BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and National BJP president J P Naddda called Raina and took stock of the situation.

"I am on my way to Kashmir to be with the family and express my condolences to them. He (Bari) was a real tiger of Bharat Mata. He kept the tricolour high. We condemn this cowardly act of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists", Raina told PTI tonight.

He said they were true nationalists, who broadened the party’s base in Kashmir which frustrated Pakistan and Pak-sponsored terrorists in the valley.

Police said they have arrested seven policemen for their alleged negligence in protecting Bari.

Raina said that the terrorists, who are hiding in various places, will be chased out from their rat-holes and eliminated to avenge the killings.

He said the killings are a result of the frustration of Pakistan and Pak-sponsored terrorists due to growing footprints of BJP in Kashmir valley.

"Pakistan and its terrorists cannot deter us. They want to demoralise us. That is not going to happen. All of those terrorists involved in the killing were be eliminated".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
BJP
Ravinder Raina
Death
Terrrorism

What's Brewing

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 