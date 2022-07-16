BJP may announce its Vice President candidate today

BJP likely to announce its Vice President candidate on July 16

BJP, the leading partner in the ruling NDA alliance, will also convey the name to its allies, sources said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2022, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 08:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP is likely to finalise its candidate for the vice presidential post on Saturday in its parliamentary board meet scheduled to be held later in the day, sources said.

Its parliamentary board comprises party president J P Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

BJP, the leading partner in the ruling NDA alliance, will also convey the name to its allies, sources said.

It may also reach out to different parties to seek a consensus over the choice, amid indications that the opposition will also field its candidate to force a contest, as it has for the presidential poll.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.

The electoral college for picking the next Vice President of the country, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, consists of members of both houses of the Parliament -- the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Parliament
J P Nadda
Narendra Modi
India News
Presidential Elections
presidential poll

What's Brewing

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

 