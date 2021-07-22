BJP president Nadda to visit Goa on July 24-25

BJP national president J P Nadda would visit Goa on July 24 and 25, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.
Talking to reporters on Wednesday evening, Sawant said Nadda will interact with different party wings and leaders during his visit, ahead of the Goa Assembly polls due next year.
Nadda was earlier scheduled to arrive on a two-day visit to Goa on July 11, but the visit was cancelled due to his engagements in New Delhi.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers
DH Toon | 'No deaths due to oxygen shortage'
Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021
Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza
100-yr-old Argentine writes notes on Messi's goals
In Pics | Countries without armed forces
In swimming, it’s different strokes for different folks
Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.
Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip