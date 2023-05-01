BJP asks Kejriwal to let public see his 'lavish living'

BJP stages dharna outside Kejriwal's house, urges Delhi CM to allow public to see his 'lavish living'

BJP said Kejriwal can do so by issuing entry tickets

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 14:48 ist
BJP MP Harsh Vardhan with party leaders Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Vijay Goel raises slogans during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spending crores on the renovation of his official residence, in New Delhi, Monday, May 1, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Monday launched an indefinite dharna near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence following a controversy over Rs 45-crore renovation on the premises.

The BJP urged the Chief Minister to open the gates of the 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines residence to the general public so that they can see for themselves his "lavish living", even if the entry is ticketed.

Leading the protesters, the BJP's Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal should open his "bungalow" for the common people so that they can see for themselves the renovation that was undertaken.

Watch: Posters put up against Kejriwal over ‘Rs 45 cr’ house renovation charge

He can do so by issuing entry tickets, the former Union minister said.

The BJP has been attacking Kejriwal and the AAP, alleging that the Chief Minister spent Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official residence during 2020-22.

"The most shameful thing in this is that this scam was done at a time when corona was in its worst form in Delhi and hundreds of people were dying every day," the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva had said.

BJP activists from the Keshav Puram and the Chandni Chowk district units also took part in the sit-in.

