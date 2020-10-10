BJP targets Rajasthan govt over ‘rise’ in crimes against women

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday targeted the Congress government over the "rising" incidents of rape and crime against women in the state and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The crime rate has gone up alarmingly in the last 20 months in Rajasthan and Gehlot, who also holds the charge of the home ministry, has no right to continue on his seat, he said.

"The way the incidents of rape and crime against women have been rising in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot's rule is unfortunate and horrendous," Poonia said.

The BJP leader was speaking to reporters during a one-day visit to the district. Earlier, he visited the house of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to offer condoles on the demise of his father Shrikrishna Birla.

"At least 4,35,000 cases, including 3,05,000 cases under sections of IPC, were lodged in the state in last 20 months.

"Over 10 per cent of them were heinous crimes, and crimes against women shot up 14.8 per cent," Punia said.

"The government has lost the trust of the people. Gehlot has failed to ensure the safety of the daughters of the state and has proved to be a bad father," he said.