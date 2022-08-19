BKU comes in support of Tyagi community, seeks release of Shrikant Tyagi

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has announced support to the proposed August 21 protest in Noida by the Tyagi community against the alleged "harassment of Shrikant Tyagi and his family" and sought his immediate release.

Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP leader, was recently booked after a viral video showed him pushing a woman and abusing her for opposing encroachment in a Noida housing society.

BKU national president Naresh Tikait said, "This matter could have been resolved through talks. Using bulldozers to pull down alleged illegal constructions and slapping of the Gangsters Act on Shrikant Tyagi and harassment of the family by the administration was certainly unwarranted. There is a proper procedure that could have been adopted."

He further said, "We demand immediate release of Tyagi, who is in judicial custody at present), and withdrawal of the serious sections from the FIR against him. This is injustice."

Replying to a question, Naresh Tikait said, "The Tyagi Samaj will always be a part of BKU. We cannot ignore our supporters. We respect women, and a fair investigation should be conducted in the matter."

Shrikant had gone into hiding after he was booked earlier this month. Police had then announced Rs 25,000 reward for information on him. He was arrested in Meerut on August 9 after a five-day chase.