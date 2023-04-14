BNHS birders spot endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill in Bengal's Kalimpong

A team of Mumbai-headquartered Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Members who are nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers had a rare opportunity to witness some of the most stunning avian species at Neora Valley National Park and Latpanchar in the Kalimpong District of West Bengal.

The group, led by Asif Khan, Associate Officer, BNHS, enjoyed the region's diverse birdlife, during the camp and recorded over 180 species of birds, including the endangered Rufous-Necked Hornbill.

The Neora Valley National Park and Latpanchar, –a small hamlet en-route to the Neora Valley National Park, has a rich biodiversity and a unique ecosystem.

"Situated between the central Himalayan region and the northeast regions of India, this region has a unique avian diversity that is a slice of both areas,” according to Kishor Rithe, Honorary Secretary and Interim Director, BNHS.

BNHS is India's oldest NGO, established in 1883, and engaged in research, conservation, and education on the flora and fauna of India. BNHS has been conducting nature walks and expeditions to enhance the knowledge of wildlife enthusiasts since 1927.

“BNHS members will get an opportunity to have their next expedition to Tadoba National Park and Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary at the end of April and Corbett National Park and Pangot in early May 2023,” said Khan.