Board exams will not be conducted till February next year, says Union Education Minister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2020, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 17:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Board exams will not be conducted till February next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday.

A decision on the conduct of examinations will be taken later, he added.

More details awaited.

exams
Board exams

