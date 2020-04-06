Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recovers from COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 06 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 17:16 ist
Bollywood singaer Kanika Kapoor. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had been admitted to the hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday discharged after her two consecutive blood tests turned out to be negative.

According to the doctors, Kanika has been asked to remain in the home quarantine for 14 days. 

Kanika was booked by the police after she attended a series of parties and programs in the state capital of Lucknow after her return from London last month. 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Several VIPs, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, and UP health minister Jai Prakash Singh, were among dozens, who had also attended the parties in which the singer was present.

None of the persons, who had attended the programs in which Kanika was present, however, tested positive for the virus.

Four cases have been lodged against Kanika charging her with deliberately spreading infection and also violating of section 144 by attending parties.

 Police sources here said that the singer would be quizzed once her home quarantine period was over.  

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kanika Kapoor
bollywood
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 