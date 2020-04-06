Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had been admitted to the hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday discharged after her two consecutive blood tests turned out to be negative.

According to the doctors, Kanika has been asked to remain in the home quarantine for 14 days.

Kanika was booked by the police after she attended a series of parties and programs in the state capital of Lucknow after her return from London last month.

Several VIPs, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, and UP health minister Jai Prakash Singh, were among dozens, who had also attended the parties in which the singer was present.

None of the persons, who had attended the programs in which Kanika was present, however, tested positive for the virus.

Four cases have been lodged against Kanika charging her with deliberately spreading infection and also violating of section 144 by attending parties.

Police sources here said that the singer would be quizzed once her home quarantine period was over.