Bombay Jayashri Ramnath 'recovering well' after health setback

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 15 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 15:38 ist
Bombay Jayashri. Credit: DH File photo

Well-known Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath on Monday said she is "recovering well" after suffering a health setback in March.

Jayashri Ramnath, who is in her 50s, had a health scare while touring the UK in March.

Also Read | Bombay Jayashri to be conferred with Sangita Kalanidhi by Music Academy

"With all your blessings, prayers and wishes, I am recovering well. Please keep them coming," the singer said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Jayashri Ramnath, a Padma Shri recipient, is known for singing songs in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Some of her most memorable songs include Partha Mudhal from 2006 Tamil movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Yaaro Manathile from 2008’s Dhaam Dhoom, Zara Zara Behakta Hain from the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Pi’s Lullaby from Ang Lee’s film Life of Pi.

