Breach in PM Modi’s security in Andhra Pradesh, Congress workers held

The Andhra Pradesh Police apprehended at least two Congress activists in connection with a breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Congress workers had released black balloons near the helicopter path that Modi was flying in towards Bhimavaram from Vijayawada Gannavaram airport in the morning.

The black balloon protest was part of the Congress party’s agitation in the state, opposing Modi’s visit and to highlight the unfulfilled promises to Andhra Pradesh like the special category status.

In a video circulated on social media, a few Congress workers were seen releasing four to five sets of black balloons, apparently filled with Hydrogen, into the air from top of an under-construction building. The video shows the PM’s choppers and balloons in the same frame but it could not be verified if the distance was threatening the PM’s safety.

Though the PM’s tour ended without any incident, the Special Protection Group is said to have taken the “breach” seriously and has reportedly sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh police.

The Krishna district police said they had detained a Congress activist Sunkara Padmasri as she attempted to move towards the Gannavaram airport with balloons. The cops also registered a case under relevant IPC sections.