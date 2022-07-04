Breach in PM Modi’s security in AP, Cong workers held

Breach in PM Modi’s security in Andhra Pradesh, Congress workers held

The Congress workers had released black balloons near the helicopter path that Modi was flying in towards Bhimavaram from Vijayawada Gannavaram airport

DHNS
DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 04 2022, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 23:53 ist
Though the PM’s tour ended without any incident, the Special Protection Group is said to have taken the “breach” seriously and has reportedly sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh police. Credit: PTI Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Police apprehended at least two Congress activists in connection with a breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Congress workers had released black balloons near the helicopter path that Modi was flying in towards Bhimavaram from Vijayawada Gannavaram airport in the morning.

The black balloon protest was part of the Congress party’s agitation in the state, opposing Modi’s visit and to highlight the unfulfilled promises to Andhra Pradesh like the special category status.

In a video circulated on social media, a few Congress workers were seen releasing four to five sets of black balloons, apparently filled with Hydrogen, into the air from top of an under-construction building. The video shows the PM’s choppers and balloons in the same frame but it could not be verified if the distance was threatening the PM’s safety.

Though the PM’s tour ended without any incident, the Special Protection Group is said to have taken the “breach” seriously and has reportedly sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh police.

The Krishna district police said they had detained a Congress activist Sunkara Padmasri as she attempted to move towards the Gannavaram airport with balloons. The cops also registered a case under relevant IPC sections.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andhra Pradesh
Congress
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

 