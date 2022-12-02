News Live: Doha-bound carrier suffers technical snag

Track latest news updates from India and the rest of the world, only with DH!
09:35
Doha-bound carrier suffers technical snag
A Doha-bound private flight with 139 passengers onboard suffered a technical snag while preparing for takeoff early on Friday, following which it returned, an airport official said.
The flight was on the runway preparing for takeoff when the snag was noticed and the pilots sought permission to return, the official said. The 139 passengers were disembarked and provided with accommodation in city hotels. They were likely to proceed to their destination after the technical issue is addressed. There were five crew members.
08:39
Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi
Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil & Shambhuraj Desai's visit to Belagavi in K'taka which was scheduled for Dec 3,postponed to Dec 6 Min Patil's tweets, they postponed it on request of Ambedkarite orgs of Belgaum & are visiting on BR Ambedkar's death anniversary.
07:55
JNU VC has taken 'serious note' of alleged vandalism on campus
Delhi | The Vice-Chancellor has taken serious note of the incident of defacement of walls & faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The Dean, School of International Studies & Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire & submit a report to VC at the earliest: JNU pic.twitter.com/5YFvrLWhjc
Vande Bharat Express hits cattle, 4th such incident in 2 months
The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit a cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening, a railway official said. The collision caused a minor dent to the train's front panel, he added.
This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago.
Terrorist behind 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested: NIA
Most wanted terrorist and main conspirator behind 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast case arrested from Delhi Airport: NIA.(PTI)