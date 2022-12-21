News Live: Mandaviya writes to Rahul Gandhi to implement Covid protocols in Congress yatra or postpone it

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya y'day wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi & Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.\r\n\r\nLetter reads that COVID guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra & use of masks-sanitiser be implemented; mentions that only vaccinated people participate pic.twitter.com/cRIyZz0DLY\r\n\u2014 ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022
