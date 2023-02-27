News Live: AAP to march to BJP office in Mumbai today to protest 'wrongful arrest' of Sisodia
updated: Feb 27 2023, 09:59 ist
09:55
AAP to march to BJP office in Mumbai today to protest against the wrongful arrest of Manish Sisodia.
.@AAPMumbai@AAPMaharashtra will march to BJP office today to protest against the wrongful arrest of Manish Sisodia. We will march from Churchgate at 1pm. Request all patriots to join this protest. Jai Hind!
Bengaluru sees heavy traffic; Congestion due to closure of underpass at Palace Road.
Credit: DH Photo
07:57
SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA
Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was set to launch early on Monday the International Space Station's next long-duration team into orbit, with an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and a Russian cosmonaut joining two NASA crewmates for the flight.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen are set to hold face-to-face talks, with expectations high they will seal a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute.
China lab leak most likely unleashed Covid, concludes US agency
New intelligence has prompted the Energy Department to conclude that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the coronavirus pandemic, although US spy agencies remain divided over the origins of the virus, US officials said Sunday.
