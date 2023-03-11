News Live: Main accused behind 'fake' videos of attacks on Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu arrested
updated: Mar 11 2023, 07:59 ist
07:18
Lalu's daughter Rohini slams ED over raids at Tejashwi's Delhi house
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Friday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for conducting raids on her brother Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Delhi.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids on more than 15 places including RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence in the national capital, in connection with the land for job scam issue.
In a series of tweets, she also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ED raids.
07:16
Main accused behind 'fake' videos of attacks on Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu arrested
Bihar Police have arrested the main accused who made 'fake' videos of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.
According to a Bihar police spokesperson, two accused namely Manish Kasyap and Youraj Singh are absconding and the state police are conducting raids on their possible hideouts. The police have already arrested one of the accused Aman Kumar, a native of Jamui district.
