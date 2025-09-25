<p>Chikkamagaluru: The Lokayukta police filed an FIR against Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda, his wife and son, under Prevention of Corruption Act, on Thursday. The action came following a judgement by the special court for elected representatives.</p><p>Following a private complaint by one Dinesh H K of Koppa, the court on September 16 directed registration of an FIR. The complaint had also mentioned that MLA’s family members have amassed disproportionate assets. The Lokayukta SP in his report in 2023 had stated that the allegations were baseless. Challenging the same, the complainant had approached the special court of elected representatives. </p>.Occupancy certificate: Karnataka govt mulls exempting buildings above 1,200 square feet.<p>It was also accused that primarily, Haji Aurangazeb and others were partners in the firm established in 1984, later S V Gangaiah Hegde, V G Siddhartha and Malavika Hegde became partners in 1992. They had purchased 266 acres of coffee plantation through the firm. Later in 1993, the original partners backed off from the firm after which the company had mortgaged the plantation to raise a loan from banks. </p><p>After the demise of Siddhartha and Gangaiah Hegde in 2019, MLA Rajegowda's wife D K Pushpa was added as a partner for 48 percent of the stakes. Several months later, MLA's son Rajdev T R also became the partner. </p><p>The firm has paid Rs 55.75 crore to Standard Chartered Bank, Rs 66 crore to Bank of Baroda and Rs 81.95 lakh to Karnataka Bank. However, in the affidavit submitted by the MLA to the Lokayukta, the MLA has mentioned that his annual income was only Rs 40 lakh, it is said.</p>