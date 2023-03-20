News Live: Special Investigation Unit conducts searches in Pulwama in terrorism-related case

  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 09:37 ist
  • 09:36

    Special Investigation Unit ( SIU) of Jammu & Kashmir Police is conducting searches at Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a case related to terrorism

  • 09:33

    Bollywood actor & director Deepak Tijori files a case of cheating at Amboli police station

  • 08:57

    Security deployed outside the residence of Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao

  • 08:19

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit

  • 07:43

    Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's residence after threat email

  • 07:42

    China's Xi heads to Russia in visit for 'peace'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Russia Monday, a trip Beijing has touted as a "visit for peace" as it seeks to play mediator in Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

    Xi's three-day trip is his first to Russia -- a major Chinese ally -- for nearly four years, and has been described by Moscow as ushering in a "new era" in relations.