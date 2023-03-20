News Live: Special Investigation Unit conducts searches in Pulwama in terrorism-related case

Bollywood actor & director Deepak Tijori files a case of cheating at Amboli police station
Bollywood actor & director Deepak Tijori filed a case of cheating at Amboli police station. The actor alleged that he was duped of Rs 2.6 cr by co-producer Mohan Nadar, who joined him to produce a thriller film. Case has been registered under sec 420 & 406 of IPC & probe… https://t.co/mf05f3LHWmpic.twitter.com/R0jy1saVtN
Special Investigation Unit ( SIU) of Jammu & Kashmir Police is conducting searches at Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a case related to terrorism
Security deployed outside the residence of Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit
Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's residence after threat email
China's Xi heads to Russia in visit for 'peace'
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Russia Monday, a trip Beijing has touted as a "visit for peace" as it seeks to play mediator in Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Xi's three-day trip is his first to Russia -- a major Chinese ally -- for nearly four years, and has been described by Moscow as ushering in a "new era" in relations.