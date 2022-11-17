News Live: Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role
News Live: Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role
updated: Nov 17 2022, 08:59 ist
08:59
Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role
Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter.
When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope". - Reuters.
08:17
Myanmar junta to release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners
Myanmar's junta said Thursday it will release 700 prisoners, including a former British ambassador, a Japanese journalist and an Australian adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government.
Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota "will be released to mark National Day," a senior officer told AFP.
07:59
Japanese filmmaker jailed in Myanmar to be released Thursday
Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who had been jailed in Myanmar on charges of sedition and violating immigration and other laws earlier this year, will be released on Thursday and return home, Kyodo News reported.
Kubota was arrested in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon and last month was sentenced to a total of 10 years. - Reuters.
07:41
North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile', Seoul's military says
North Korea has fired an "unidentified ballistic missile", Seoul's military said Thursday, the latest in a record-breaking blitz of launches that came just hours after Pyongyang warned of a "fiercer" military response to the US and its regional allies.
"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. - AFP.
06:56
Joe Biden congratulates top House Republican Kevin McCarthy on Republicans winning US House majority
#UPDATE US President Joe Biden congratulates top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, says willing to work together to "deliver results for working families" pic.twitter.com/mTccsfTFyl
Republicans win US House majority, setting stage for divided government
Republicans win a majority in the US House of Representatives, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate, Reuters reported pic.twitter.com/3J6gJTRm3s
Punjab: Man nabbed; heroin, opium, drug money seized
Punjab | A man was nabbed from Duggri area in Ludhiana district. 20 kg of heroin, opium, drug money worth Rs 5.5 lakhs, a few bullets & foreign currency were recovered from him. He was produced in court & was sent to a 6-day NCB remand: Public Prosecutor, NCB (16.11) pic.twitter.com/14zmA5NRYr
