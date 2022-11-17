News Live: Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role

  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 08:59 ist
  • 08:59

    Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role

    Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter.

    When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope". - Reuters.

  • 08:17

    Myanmar junta to release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners

    Myanmar's junta said Thursday it will release 700 prisoners, including a former British ambassador, a Japanese journalist and an Australian adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government.

    Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota "will be released to mark National Day," a senior officer told AFP.

  • 07:59

    Japanese filmmaker jailed in Myanmar to be released Thursday

    Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who had been jailed in Myanmar on charges of sedition and violating immigration and other laws earlier this year, will be released on Thursday and return home, Kyodo News reported.

    Kubota was arrested in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon and last month was sentenced to a total of 10 years. - Reuters.

  • 07:41

    North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile', Seoul's military says

    North Korea has fired an "unidentified ballistic missile", Seoul's military said Thursday, the latest in a record-breaking blitz of launches that came just hours after Pyongyang warned of a "fiercer" military response to the US and its regional allies.

    "North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. - AFP.

  • 06:56

    Joe Biden congratulates top House Republican Kevin McCarthy on Republicans winning US House majority

  • 06:54

    Republicans win US House majority, setting stage for divided government

  • 06:48

    Punjab: Man nabbed; heroin, opium, drug money seized