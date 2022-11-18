News Live: 'Absolutely cannot tolerate such actions', says Kishida on N Korea launch

  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 09:02 ist
  • 08:54

    Saudi prince has immunity from lawsuit in Khashoggi murder case, says Biden administration

    The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has legal immunity from a lawsuit filed against him in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the USDepartment of Justice said in a court filing on Thursday.

  • 08:46

    5 dead, 3 injured after crash on Mumbai-Pune highway

  • 08:22

    'Absolutely cannot tolerate such actions': Kishida slams N Korea launch

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea for firing a ballistic missile on Friday that landed within his country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), in what the Coast Guard said was roughly 210 km from an island in northern Hokkaido.

    "We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency," Kishida told reporters in Thailand, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit meeting. His remarks were televised live in Japan.

    "We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions."

  • 08:21

    Delhi AQI remains in 'poor' category

  • 07:58

    N Korea missile likely landed in Japan's EEZ, says PM Kishida

    The missile fired by North Korea is believed to have landed in the Japan's Exlcusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Reuters reported citing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

  • 07:54

    N Korea missile likely to land west of Hokkaido prefecture in Japan

    The missile launched by North Korea is likely to land west of Oshima-Oshima island in Hokkaido preferecture, Reuters reported citing Japan's Coast Guard.

  • 07:31

  • 07:02

    North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul's military says

  • 07:00

    PM Modi to address global meet in Delhi on terror funding today