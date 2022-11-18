News Live: 'Absolutely cannot tolerate such actions', says Kishida on N Korea launch
News Live: 'Absolutely cannot tolerate such actions', says Kishida on N Korea launch
updated: Nov 18 2022, 09:02 ist
08:54
Saudi prince has immunity from lawsuit in Khashoggi murder case, says Biden administration
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has legal immunity from a lawsuit filed against him in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the USDepartment of Justice said in a court filing on Thursday.
08:46
5 dead, 3 injured after crash on Mumbai-Pune highway
Maharashtra | 5 died, 3 critically injured after a car hit another vehicle today morning on Mumbai Pune Expressway near Khopoli area. Four of them died on spot & one died on the way to the hospital. Injured persons were admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/J7YitElVtW
'Absolutely cannot tolerate such actions': Kishida slams N Korea launch
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea for firing a ballistic missile on Friday that landed within his country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), in what the Coast Guard said was roughly 210 km from an island in northern Hokkaido.
"We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency," Kishida told reporters in Thailand, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit meeting. His remarks were televised live in Japan.
"We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions."
08:21
Delhi AQI remains in 'poor' category
Delhi's air quality remains in the 'Poor' category this morning with the AQI (Air Quality Index) standing at 293.
N Korea missile likely landed in Japan's EEZ, says PM Kishida
The missile fired by North Korea is believed to have landed in the Japan's Exlcusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Reuters reported citing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
07:54
N Korea missile likely to land west of Hokkaido prefecture in Japan
The missile launched by North Korea is likely to land west of Oshima-Oshima island in Hokkaido preferecture, Reuters reported citing Japan's Coast Guard.
07:31
#UPDATE North Korea has likely fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, Seoul's military says, the second launch in two days as Pyongyang continues a record-breaking blitz that has sent fears of a nuclear test soaring pic.twitter.com/wKyLGPxpEi
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul's military says
PM Modi to address global meet in Delhi on terror funding today