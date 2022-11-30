News Live: Measles outbreak in Kerala, 160 cases reported in Malappuram

As of now, all states are facing measles outbreak. In Kerala, Malappuram the most affected. 160 cases of measles reported in the dist. So far there hasn't been any mortality due to measles in the dist: Dr Jose Ouseph, State President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Kerala(29.11) pic.twitter.com/mdaTpmY0hc
6 killed, 15 injured in a collision between a bus and truck in UP's Bahraich
Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh | Six people died and 15 injured in a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh. The injured have been sent to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/A5MPOomd05
V-P Dhankhar inaugurates seminar on 'New Horizon for Educational Development' in Tripura
Tripura | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the seminar on ‘New Horizon for Educational Development' & Exhibition of the Historical and Cultural Heritage of Tripura. CM Manik Saha joined & addressed the people present at the seminar. (29.11) pic.twitter.com/RRB6PpJ2ky
Delhi AQI at 'very Poor' category, winter, pollution add to trouble
Passing out parade underway at NDA in Pune
