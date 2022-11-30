News Live: Measles outbreak in Kerala, 160 cases reported in Malappuram

  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 08:43 ist
Track latest news updates from India and the rest of the world, only with DH!
  • 08:42

    Delhi AQI at 'very Poor' category, winter, pollution add to trouble

  • 08:24

    Passing out parade underway at NDA in Pune

  • 08:11

    160 cases of measles in Kerala's Malappuram

  • 08:04

    6 killed, 15 injured in a collision between a bus and truck in UP's Bahraich

  • 07:39

    V-P Dhankhar inaugurates seminar on 'New Horizon for Educational Development' in Tripura