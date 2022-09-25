News Live: Delhi woman's clothes torn off by bouncers, case registered
News Live: Delhi woman's clothes torn off by bouncers, case registered
updated: Sep 25 2022, 08:52 ist
Track latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
08:50
Woman's clothes torn off by bouncers, case registered
Case registered on the basis of a complaint from a woman that she was misbehaved with, her clothes torn off and she was also touched inappropriately by two bouncers of a private club located at South Extn. following an argument with them over entry into the club: Police
08:11
Yogi govt invites Lata Mangeshkar's family for inauguration of Lata Chowk
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has invited the family of late singer Lata Mangeshkar for the inaugural ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk in Ayodhya's Naya Ghat on September 28.
As a special representative of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya Development Authority Secretary Satyendra Singh served the invitation to Lata's sister Usha Mangeshkar and her other family members in Mumbai on Saturday.
08:08
Carnival of sorts: Palace city of Mysuru gears up for Dasara festival from Monday
It is that time of the year again, when this palace city gets decked up for the annual ten day-long celebrations, playing host to a plethora of religious and cultural events to keep up the traditions of celebrating the Dasara or Navaratri festival that began in 1610. Celebrated as "Nada Habba" (state festival), the festivities will be a grand affair this year depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory, after muted celebrations for the last two years in view of the covid-19 pandemic.
07:32
Work under way at the Mahakal Corridor to be launched by PM on October 11
Ujjain, MP | Completion of work underway at the Mahakal Corridor, to be launched by PM Modi on October 11 (24.09) pic.twitter.com/zJdJSG7WWQ
Woman's clothes torn off by bouncers, case registered
Case registered on the basis of a complaint from a woman that she was misbehaved with, her clothes torn off and she was also touched inappropriately by two bouncers of a private club located at South Extn. following an argument with them over entry into the club: Police
Yogi govt invites Lata Mangeshkar's family for inauguration of Lata Chowk
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has invited the family of late singer Lata Mangeshkar for the inaugural ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk in Ayodhya's Naya Ghat on September 28.
As a special representative of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya Development Authority Secretary Satyendra Singh served the invitation to Lata's sister Usha Mangeshkar and her other family members in Mumbai on Saturday.
Carnival of sorts: Palace city of Mysuru gears up for Dasara festival from Monday
It is that time of the year again, when this palace city gets decked up for the annual ten day-long celebrations, playing host to a plethora of religious and cultural events to keep up the traditions of celebrating the Dasara or Navaratri festival that began in 1610. Celebrated as "Nada Habba" (state festival), the festivities will be a grand affair this year depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory, after muted celebrations for the last two years in view of the covid-19 pandemic.
Work under way at the Mahakal Corridor to be launched by PM on October 11
Accused who shot at UP principal taken into custody
The accused, a class 12 student who opened fire on the school principal in Uttar Pradesh has been taken into custody. (ANI)