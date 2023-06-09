Punjab: BSF recovers over 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pak

BSF recovers over 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pak drone near border in Punjab

The BSF personnel deployed heard the buzzing sound of a drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rai village, the BSF said.

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 09 2023, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 11:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized over 5 kg of narcotics dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector in Punjab.

The BSF personnel deployed heard the buzzing sound of a drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rai village, the BSF said.

Also Read | More than 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone recovered near International Border in Amritsar

On searching one big packet containing 5.260 kg heroin was recovered, it added.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Heroin
Punjab
Pakistan
India News
Drugs
BSF

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

 