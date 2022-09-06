BSF seizes Pak currency from Kartarpur Sahib returnees

BSF seizes Rs 3 lakh in Pakistan currency from man, grandmother returning from Kartarpur Sahib

Pawan Kumar and his grandmother visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 06 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 17:19 ist
Pawan Kumar and his grandmother visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor, which links the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Credit: PTI Photo

Border Security Force (BSF) officials seized Rs 3 lakh in Pakistani currency from a man and his grandmother who returned from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, police said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kumar and his grandmother visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor, which links the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur, on Monday.

Also Read — Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in J&K, fires at BSF

The family lives at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, police said.

During questioning, the woman said she received the money from her brother, who lives across the border, and he had come to the gurdwara to meet them.

There were 100 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination, amounting to Rs 1 lakh and the rest were Rs 5,000 notes, police said.

This was Kumar and his grandmother's second visit to the gurdwara. They had previously visited the shrine about six months ago, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
BSF
India
Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara
Kartarpur corridor
India News

What's Brewing

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

 