BSF seizes Rs 3 lakh in Pakistan currency from man, grandmother returning from Kartarpur Sahib

Border Security Force (BSF) officials seized Rs 3 lakh in Pakistani currency from a man and his grandmother who returned from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, police said on Tuesday.
Pawan Kumar and his grandmother visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor, which links the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur, on Monday.
Also Read — Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in J&K, fires at BSF
The family lives at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, police said.
During questioning, the woman said she received the money from her brother, who lives across the border, and he had come to the gurdwara to meet them.
There were 100 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination, amounting to Rs 1 lakh and the rest were Rs 5,000 notes, police said.
This was Kumar and his grandmother's second visit to the gurdwara. They had previously visited the shrine about six months ago, they said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle
Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village
Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema
Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice
Dubai has some of the best food in the world
Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing