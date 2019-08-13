BSNL to offer free calls in flood hit areas

The state-run telecom firm BSNL on Tuesday announced free voice call from BSNL mobile to BSNL mobile in flood hit areas of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra.

"BSNL to offer free voice calls from BSNL Mobile to BSNL Mobile and 20 minutes free from BSNL Mobile to other operator Mobile numbers," the company said in a statement.

"In addition SMS and data of 1Gb is also free in the flood affected districts/areas of these states. This facility is valid for 7 days from now," it said.

The offer is valid in Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Belgavi Districts and parts of Chikmagaluru and Hassan in Karnataka, BSNL CMD P K Purwar said.