Budget reflects India's commitment to 'green future': Modi

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of ICRISAT

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 05 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 17:38 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Climate Action was given more importance in this year's union budget and it reflects India’s commitment towards “green future”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) here.

“Taking forward years of efforts, Climate action was given more importance in this year’s budget. This year's budget encourages India’s commitment towards a green future in every sector,” he said.

He also said the budget is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture.

Modi released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of ICRISAT’s 50th Foundation day. He also launched the Climate Change Research Facility on plant protection.

