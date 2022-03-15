Parliament Live: Rajnath to give statement on missile misfire today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address both houses of the Parliament today over the missile misfire incident that took place on March 9. The Defence Ministry had stated that an unarmed supersonic missile 'accidentally' took off from Sirsa and landed at a place 124 km within the Pakistani territory last Wednesday. The Parliament had resumed on Monday for the second phase of the Budget Session and also returned to normal functioning. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Parl panel raps tribal affairs ministry for under-utilisation of funds
A parliamentary standing committee has rapped the tribal affairs ministry for under-utlisation of funds and asked it to make sincere efforts to improve its spending so that people get benefits of schemes.
In its report presented toParliamenton Monday, it also took note of reduction in the ministry's budgetary allocations since 2020-21 and said it could not convince the finance ministry on this.
Rajnath Singh to give statement in Parliament over inadvertently firing missile in Pakistan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Parliament on Tuesday over inadvertently firing a missile that landed in Pakistan.
Vacant posts in culture ministry 'pathetic' state of affairs: Parliament committee
A Parliamentary Panel has taken note of massive vacancies in the culture ministry, and said that these vacancies “reflect a very pathetic state of affairs” in ministry’s organisations.
