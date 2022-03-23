Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid ruckus by Oppn parties on fuel price hike

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amid ruckus by Opposition MPs on the fuel price hike. The rise in fuel prices after a 137-day break set both the Houses on edge on Tuesday as the Opposition slammed the government. The din is only expected to get worse today as the prices were hiked for a second time today. The discussion on Jammu and Kashmir's Budget will continue today as the government prepares responses to the questions. Stay tuned for updates from the Budget Session.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon today amid ruckus created by opposition parties on price rise
Congress MP KC Venugopal gives suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the issue of rising inflation and prices of fuel and LPG gas cylinder
Congress MPs protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament against fuel price hike
Congress MP Nasir Hussain INC submits notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and discuss fuel price hike
Manickam Tagore submits adjournment notice on extending deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar
Congress MPs to protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament against fuel price hike. Also to raise the issue inside Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
Surjewala slams petrol, diesel price rise
Congress' Kodikkunnil Suresh and CPI(M)'s AM Ariff submit adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on fuel price hike
Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor slams fuel price hike
Oppn parties attack govt on fuel price hike, protest in Parliament
Opposition parties on Tuesday attacked the government over the rise in prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel, alleging it had held back for the last few months only because of elections and had once again ''inflicted pain'' on the common man as the assembly polls were over.
They also protested in both houses of Parliament, with parties like the Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP, JMM, CPI, CPI-M, IUML, RSP, MDMK and VCK walking out from the Lok Sabha, while their members protested in Rajya Sabha forcing the chair to adjourn the House twice.
All Indian nationals bound to reply to census queries: Govt
Every Indian national is legally bound to reply to the census questions and all requisite steps are being taken to carry out the census and compilation of the National Population Register (NPR) exercise smoothly, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.
"Every person is legally bound to answer the census questions to the best of his or her knowable or belief and all requisite measures are taken with the support of the state governments to conduct the census and the National Population Register (NPR) exercise smoothly," Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha in reply to a question.