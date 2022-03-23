Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid ruckus by Oppn parties on fuel price hike

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amid ruckus by Opposition MPs on the fuel price hike. The rise in fuel prices after a 137-day break set both the Houses on edge on Tuesday as the Opposition slammed the government. The din is only expected to get worse today as the prices were hiked for a second time today. The discussion on Jammu and Kashmir's Budget will continue today as the government prepares responses to the questions. Stay tuned for updates from the Budget Session.