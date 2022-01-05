'Bulli Bai' row: Centre blocks Telegram group targeting Hindu women

After Sulli deal and Bulli Bai aap, a new controversy has emerged on social media where now Hindu women are being targeted and bullied with derogatory words and photos.

This started with a Telegram app-based channel where highly derogatory posts about Hindu women were being uploaded. After a row on social media, the government got the channel blocked and has assured action against those behind this.

Dear @MumbaiPolice There is a channel in Telegram named 'Hindu Randiyan' Link: https://t.co/auMkeZY1gk This channel is targeting Hindu women, sharing the photos & abusing them. This Channel was created on June 2021. Kindly act against the culprits who are behind this channel. pic.twitter.com/9w397FkdFQ — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) January 4, 2022

In a nationwide controversy on the first day of the new year, Muslim women were bullied through an app Bulli Bai, six months after a similar app called Sulli deals had surfaced.

A few verified Twitter handles reported the matter to Mumbai and Delhi Police demanding action.

A senior Delhi Police official said that they have not got any written complaint as of now and were waiting for that.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Information and Technology Ashwani Vaishnaw informed that they have blocked the channel and an inquiry has been initiated. Such accounts are found on Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and Instagram and the minister has asked social media companies to take action.

Channel blocked. Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action. https://t.co/kCB6Ys8TI2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 5, 2022

Mumbai Police has arrested three persons in the Bulli Bai case and the probe is still on.

The Delhi Police said that they are discussing the matter with seniors to decide future course of action.

