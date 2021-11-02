Bypoll Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes in 29 Assembly, 3 Lok Sabha seats begins
updated: Nov 02 2021, 09:08 ist
Results of bypolls in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats in 13 states and one UT on Tuesday will give a preview of the national mood ahead of the 2022 elections in seven states. Stay tuned for live updates
09:07
Counting of postal ballots under way in AP's Badvel, Kadapa
West Bengal: Counting of votes for results of four Assembly seats set to begin
West Bengal: Results of four assembly seats -- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur -- that went into bypolls on October 30 will be announced today; visuals from Dinhata College counting centre. pic.twitter.com/5NZgErIotN
The results of the first bypoll test of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be out on Tuesday. Bommai, however, was confident that BJP would secure wins in both Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies.
Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Counting of votes on November 2 in Khandwa Lok Sabha and three assembly seats
Counting of votes in three assembly seats and Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency, where byelections were held on October 30, will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday amid tight security, an official said.
Hangal, Sindagi bypolls: counting of votes today
Bypoll results to give a preview of national mood
