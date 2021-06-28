CA exams can't be equated with Class X, XII board exams, ICAI tells SC

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Monday contended before the Supreme Court that the Chartered Accountant examinations scheduled in July should not be cancelled or postponed as Covid-19 spread was substantially low now.

The professional body maintained that it was an opportune moment to allow the aspiring CAs to further their professional careers.

"As on date, the number of Covid-19 cases are comparatively low and thus it would be in the best interest of the candidates if the examination is held as per schedule and not cancelled or postponed," a note by ICAI stated.

It further pointed out that CA exams are professional examinations ought not to be equated with CBSE or other state board examinations for Class 10 or 12.

A bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose on Monday put the matter concerning the upcoming CA exam, 2021, for hearing on Tuesday.

The court asked the ICAI to respond to suggestions made by petitioners in three separate writ petitions seeking moderation in the Standard Operation Procedure issued for the July 5 examination.

Three separate petitions were filed by Satya Narain Perumal, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and a group of CA aspirants.

The petitioners questioned a June 5 notification issued by the ICAI on the ground that it did not give students the choice to opt out before and during the exams and to carry forward all the benefits.

The plea sought postponement of CA exams till the time Covid-19 situation normalised, or after teachers, students and invigilators got vaccinated.