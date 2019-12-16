CAA: Prices of agri-commodities shoot up in Kolkata

The impact of the agitation against the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal has hit the common man here as prices of essential commodities, mainly perishables, have shot up.

Potatoes, onions and green chillies are getting costlier in city markets than what their prices were before the protests began. Radha Sikdar, a buyer at Paikpara market said, "If the protests continue, prices will continue to increase which will pinch our pockets. The government should come up with some measures to help us."

Many transporters are apprehensive to ply trucks after buses were torched in several parts of the state during the protests.

This has led to a reduction in the availability of vehicles for transporting agri-commodities.

"Only 3 trucks of onions are arriving at Posta wholesale market for the last 3 days due to a shortage in the availability of trucks. Onion prices have already swung back upwards to Rs 120 per kg.

"Despite availability of onions in Bangalore and Nashik wholesale markets, truckers are refusing to transport it," traders in Posta said.

Posta is Kolkata's biggest wholesale market.

Forum of Traders Organisation general secretary Rabinbdranath Koley attributed the rise of onion prices to short supply. The supply of new potato crops from north India to the city is also getting delayed causing a rise in its prices.

Movement of vehicles from Murshidabad district was affected owing to the protests, which had an effect on the entry of certain agri-commodities like Chilli and jute into the city and surrounding areas.

However, the local supply of seasonable vegetables has not been impacted but there are apprehensions that prices of vegetables may not decline further, traders said.