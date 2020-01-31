CAA protest: Quarantine him

With police in riot gear watching, a youth chanting "yeh loh azaadi" (here's your freedom) opened fire at a group of anti-CAA students from Jamia Millia University marching towards Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, on Thursday afternoon, injuring a journalism student and triggering a massive protest.
