Cab aggregator helps 4 Australians, stranded in Jaipur, reach Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2020, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 20:11 ist

Four Australians stranded in Jaipur due to the COVID-19-triggered lockdown in the country, were helped by cab aggregator Ola to reach Delhi, said a company spokesperson.

The four, including two women, were stranded in Jaipur since lockdown started on March 24, he said, adding they reached Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

"The group reached out to Australian high commission in Delhi, which put them in touch with Ola, and together we collaborated with authorities to get permissions and passes to bring them from Jaipur to Delhi," said spokesperson.

A trained driver along with a sanitised cab was arranged by cab aggregator after clearance and permissions from authorities for the group to reach Delhi safely. 

All the nationals were tested negative for COVID-19 in Jaipur before they were transferred to Delhi, he added.

Delhi government has authorised district magistrates to issue transit passes to foreigners seeking to leave the country during lockdown. A standard operating procedure, including provisions for tests and quarantine, has been laid down for such departures.

