Cabinet approves allocation of 5 MHz spectrum to railways worth Rs 25,000 cr to improve communication

Cabinet approves 5 MHz spectrum worth Rs 25K cr to Rlys

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 16:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved allocation of 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band to Indian Railways for improving its communication and signalling systems, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

He said it will help improve safety of passengers on the transport network.

The project with an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore will be completed in the next five years.

The railways currently relies on optical fibre for its communication network but with the allocation of fresh spectrum, it will be able to use high-speed radio on a real-time basis.

It will help in augmenting both communication and signalling networks of the railways, the minister said.

"Cabinet approves allotment of 5 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz band to Indian Railways for public safety and security services at stations and in trains; estimated investment is over Rs 25,000 Crore; Project to be completed in next five years," a government spokesperson tweeted.

 

Indian Railways
Spectrum
Prakash Javadekar

