Cabinet okays Rs 6k cr infusion in NIIF debt platform

Cabinet approves Rs 6,000 cr infusion in National Investment and Infrastructure Fund debt platform

The proposal to invest Rs 6,000 crore as equity into NIIF is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 15:38 ist
Prakash Javadekar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved equity infusion of Rs 6,000 crore in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. This was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Cabinet meeting.

To support the funding of the National Infrastructure Pipeline of Rs 111 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year had said that about Rs 22,000 crore has already been provided.

This would be towards equity support to infrastructure finance companies such as India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) and a subsidiary of NIIF, the minister had said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Cabinet
Prakash Javadekar

What's Brewing

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

 