Cabinet clears amendment to LLP Act

Cabinet clears amendment to LLP Act to decriminalise various provisions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2021, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 17:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government on Wednesday cleared amendments to the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, with an aim to decriminalise various provisions under the law and foster the ease of doing business in the country.

Changes include removing criminal action for failure to comply with provisions of the Act will help about 2.30 lakh such firms in the country.

With the approval, the total number of penal provisions in the Act will be reduced to 22, the number of compoundable offences will be only seven, the number of non-compoundable offences will be only three, and the number of defaults will be only 12, among others, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the Cabinet meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian economy
amendments

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

Is 'metaverse' the next internet revolution?

Is 'metaverse' the next internet revolution?

Record-setting super shoes are here to stay: Experts

Record-setting super shoes are here to stay: Experts

Swimming is good for your brain

Swimming is good for your brain

Five popular movies to watch on Dhanush's birthday

Five popular movies to watch on Dhanush's birthday

 