Cabinet nod to continuation of National Ayush Mission

Cabinet nod to continuation of National Ayush Mission as centrally-sponsored scheme

Thakur told reporters that the scheme involves the expansion of the Ayush sector

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2021, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 17:26 ist
The scheme would continue from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026 with a financial implication of Rs 4,607.30 crore. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the National Ayush Mission as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for another five years till 2026, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The scheme would continue from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026 with a financial implication of Rs 4,607.30 crore to be spent during the period.

Thakur told reporters that the scheme involves the expansion of the Ayush sector to promote the holistic health of Indians.

He said under the scheme, old and traditional medicinal systems would be promoted and Ayush wellness centres, medical colleges, hospitals and dispensaries set up and upgraded.

He said the Cabinet also approved change of nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cabinet
Ayush

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

 