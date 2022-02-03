Can't play with career of students: SC refuses to postpone GATE 2022

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE), scheduled to be held on Feb 5, over Covid-19 restrictions.
SC said postponing the exam would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with career of students who have prepared for it.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Spotify’s problems grow as more artists join boycott
It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst
Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art
Covid vaccine hesitancy linked to early trauma: Study
DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman
B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient