Can't play with careers: SC refuses to postpone GATE

Can't play with career of students: SC refuses to postpone GATE 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2022, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 11:25 ist

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE), scheduled to be held on Feb 5, over Covid-19 restrictions.

SC said postponing the exam would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with career of students who have prepared for it.

More to follow...

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

GATE
Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spotify’s problems grow as more artists join boycott

Spotify’s problems grow as more artists join boycott

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art

Covid vaccine hesitancy linked to early trauma: Study

Covid vaccine hesitancy linked to early trauma: Study

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

DH Toon | Budget for India@100, says FM Sitharaman

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

B'luru cop fixes ambulance carrying stroke patient  

 