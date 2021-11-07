CBI arrests ex-Assam CM's son in loan default case

CBI arrests former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia in loan default case

The action came after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him for non-appearance in court despite summons, they said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 07 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 23:55 ist
Representative Image.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Ashok Saikia, son of former Assam chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, in connection with a 25-year-old alleged loan default case of around Rs 9 lakh, officials said.

The action came after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him for non-appearance in court despite summons, they said.

Ashok Saikia, who was questioned by the Guwahati team of the CBI, was put under arrest and will be produced in the court on Monday, the officials said.

When contacted, his elder brother and Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia told PTI that Ashok Saikia was taken away by a team of CBI officials in the evening.

