Balasore tragedy: CBI arrests three railway officials

CBI arrests three railway officials in connection to Balasore triple-train tragedy

293 people were killed in the accident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2023, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 18:43 ist
The Balasore train tragedy site. Credit: Reuters Photo

The CBI on Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said.

The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, the officials said.

The three have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), they said. 

The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed -- 287 on the spot or brought dead to hospital while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.

The accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.

India News
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI
Odisha
Indian Railways

