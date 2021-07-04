CBI books I-T officer in disproportionate assets case

An Income Tax Appellate Tribunal official has come under the scanner of the CBI for amassing assets worth Rs 3.51 crore disproportionate to his known income, the third such case registered in a span of five days.

The agency has registered a case on July 1 against Dasi Sadhu Sunder Singh, an IRS officer who is the Accountant Member in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Visakhapatnam.

This is the third case of disproportionate assets against public servants registered by the CBI between June 27 and July 1.

According to the CBI FIR, Singh has acquired moveable and immovable assets in his name and in the names of his family members between April 2008 and October 2018.

Investigations had shown that Singh and his family members were in possession of immovable and moveable assets to the tune of Rs 50.42 lakh as on 1 April, 2008.

Between 1 April, 2018 and 31 October, 2018, the CBI claimed Singh acquired immovable and movable assets, amounting to Rs 4.71 crore in his name and in the names of his family members.

An analysis by the investigation claimed that the total known income of Singh and his family were Rs 3.59 crore while spending Rs 2.38 crore on domestic expenditure and college education of children among others.

According to the FIR, the likely savings of Singh was only Rs 1.20 crore and the agency claimed that Singh acquired assets to the tune of Rs 3.51 crore which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On June 30, it had registered a case against Saurav Singh, an Appraiser in the Office of Chief Commissioner of Customs in Chennai, on charges of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore.

Brajesh Kumar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police posted in the anti-corruption bureau of CBI in Bengaluru also faced a CBI FIR on June 27 on charges of amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.94 crore.