CBI books IRS official for seeking bribe for not framing Aryan Khan

IRS officer booked for seeking bribe in Aryan Khan case

This is a developing story...

PTI
PTI,
  • May 12 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 18:06 ist
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

CBI on Friday booked IRS officer Wankhede for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drug bust case.

More to follow...

