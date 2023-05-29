CBI books Rolls-Royce, its officials in corruption case

CBI registers FIR against Rolls-Royce, its senior officials in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a preliminary enquiry in 2016 which was later converted into a regular case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 13:19 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 15:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rolls-Royce and its senior officials for alleged corruption in procurement of Hawk 115 advance trainer aircraft, officials said.

According to the FIR, the probe agency has named as accused Rolls-Royce PLC, Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhire, and British Aerospace Systems in the case.

Also Read | Praveen Sood takes over as new CBI Director

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a preliminary enquiry in 2016 which was later converted into a regular case, they added.

 

 

 

CBI

CBI
Corruption
India News
Rolls-Royce

