CBI takes over 2 more cases related to WB post-poll violence

The CBI has taken over the probe of two more cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal, one of rape of a minor girl and the other an alleged murder, taking the total number of such cases it is handling to 37, officials said on Friday.

The case of alleged rape was reported on June 5 at Manikchack police station in Malda district, they said. The agency refused to share more details of the case as it pertains to sexual assault on a minor girl.

The second case was reported on July 2 nearly two months after the assembly results were announced. It was alleged in the case reported at Nodakhali police station, South 24 Parganas that the 19 accused severely beat Swaroop Haldar and crushed his head.

His wife Chandana was also beaten up while trying to save him, the FIR registered on the complaint of Swaroop's brother alleged. CBI spokesperson RC Joshi in a statement said Chandana received blows including on her head with bamboo and brickbat when she tried to save her husband.

The doctor at Muchisa Hospital referred them to Kolkata but Chandana died on the way, while her husband was still admitted in the P.G. hospital in serious condition, the statement said.

The agency has taken over the investigation into post-poll violence on the orders of Calcutta High Court.

The high court directives came after an NHRC committee submitted a report on the violence in the state after results announced on May 2 declaring a thumping victory of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress over the BJP in a bitterly fought eight-phase electoral battle.

