CBSE announces class 12 results: Girls outshine boys

Girls outshone boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exams results announced on Friday.

Over 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent and over 1.5 lakh above 90 per cent this year.

This year, 99.13 per cent of boys passed the board exams while, 99.67 per cent girls cleared it.

The CBSE said that class 12 results for over 65,000 students are still being prepared and it will be declared by August 5.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.

Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.