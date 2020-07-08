CBSE decision to drop nationalism, secularism from syllabus kicks off row

CBSE’s decision to drop topics such as federalism, nationalism, secularism from the Class XI syllabus for the truncated academic session of 2020-21 triggered a controversy with the Congress and other opposition parties terming it as “unacceptable” and a part of a larger conspiracy.

The opposition outcry came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to cut the syllabus for Classes IX to XII by 30% in view of the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE also dropped complete chapters on ‘Democracy and Diversity’, ‘Popular Struggles and Movements’ and ‘Challenges to Democracy’ from the Class X Political Science syllabus and topics such as ‘Understanding Partition’ and ‘Demonetisation’ from the Class XII syllabus.

“Secularism and federalism are pillars of Indian democracy. What message are you trying to send? That these do not matter,” Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters here.

Singhvi said he was planning to move the Court in his personal capacity against the CBSE decision to drop these topics from the syllabus.

“Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis. We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Shiv Sena also criticised the CBSE decision and asked the Modi government to be tolerant to diverse thoughts.

“Cutting syllabus workload is good but it should not become an excuse to curtail different streams of thoughts, Mantriji,” Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury termed the CBSE decision as “atrocious and unacceptable”.

“Using the pandemic, Modi government is deleting sections dealing with India’s diversity, plurality, democracy etc that uphold our Constitutional values from the Higher Secondary syllabus,” Yechury said.

Yechury claimed that the CBSE move was to advance the RSS vision of an exclusivist, theocratic, intolerant, fascistic nation.

“This is nothing but the destruction of our Constitution. Unacceptable,” the CPI(M) leader said.