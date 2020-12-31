CBSE to announce board exams schedule today

The schedule for classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be announced on December 31 by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Nishank had earlier this week ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February in view of the Covid-19 situation. Usually, practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March.

With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

(With PTI inputs)